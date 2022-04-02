Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock Position Raised by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,035,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,028,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 244,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 41,210 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 725.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 45,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 39,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 320,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 31,513 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFT stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.06. The company had a trading volume of 71,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,808. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.45 and a one year high of $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.42 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

