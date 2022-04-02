SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

SAIL opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $4,468,919. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $16,160,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $14,719,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 295,079 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

