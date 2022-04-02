Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.00

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($1.00), with a volume of 46,227 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76. The firm has a market cap of £53.95 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00.
About Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB)
