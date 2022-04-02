Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Raised to C$33.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of STC opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.50. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.85.

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.13 million. Analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

