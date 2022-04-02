Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Raised to C$33.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of STC opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.50. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.85.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
