Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.58% of Sanmina worth $95,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Sanmina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

SANM stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

