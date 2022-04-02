Saybrook Capital NC Takes $503,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Saybrook Capital NC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. 17,465,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,508,986. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

