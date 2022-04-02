Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:SMIT opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.85. Schmitt Industries has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 209.79% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schmitt Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Schmitt Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

