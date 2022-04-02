Scotiabank Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$13.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AAV has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.05.

AAV opened at C$8.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.32. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.89 and a 12 month high of C$9.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Stephen Balog purchased 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,236.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$544,712.52.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

