Scotiabank Raises Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$215.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.86.
OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.14. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $112.98 and a 52 week high of $180.00.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
