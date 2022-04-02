Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SEB opened at $4,266.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.32. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $3,535.00 and a 12-month high of $4,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Seaboard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

