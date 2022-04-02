Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SBCF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.21. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.