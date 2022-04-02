Sebastian Morley Acquires 26,000 Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Stock

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSGGet Rating) insider Sebastian Morley acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £20,020 ($26,224.78).

Shares of CSSG opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.70 million and a P/E ratio of 11.38. Croma Security Solutions Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.24.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

