SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.33 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199. Insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

