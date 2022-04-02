Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get Seer alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

SEER opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. Seer has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $978.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.50.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 933.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Seer by 1,462.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Seer by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Seer in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seer (Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seer (SEER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.