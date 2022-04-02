Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $958.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $954.20 million to $965.00 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $942.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ST traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. 1,117,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

