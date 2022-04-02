ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,884,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $548.69 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

