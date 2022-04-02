ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $95.47 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

