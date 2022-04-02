Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shapeways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
SHPW traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 253,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,567. Shapeways has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98.
Shapeways Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shapeways (SHPW)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.