Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPWGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shapeways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SHPW traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 253,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,567. Shapeways has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHPW. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $120,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $5,775,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

