Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Short Interest Update

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 478,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE SHPW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 253,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98. Shapeways has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

SHPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHPW. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shapeways by 1,133.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 629,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 578,261 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

