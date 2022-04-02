Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Short Interest Update

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 478,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NYSE SHPW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 253,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98. Shapeways has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $12.81.
SHPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday.
Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
