Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $6.00. The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 66523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

SHCR has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,053,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,820,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

