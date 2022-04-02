Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of SHCR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.54. 4,350,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,960. Sharecare has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth $31,842,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 14,692.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,053,000. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

