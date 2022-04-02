Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

SHCR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,350,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,960. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,947,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sharecare by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 773,280 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,842,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sharecare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 176,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sharecare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

