Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
SHCR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,350,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,960. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.
About Sharecare (Get Rating)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
