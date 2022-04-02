Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

SHLX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.23. 807,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 103.11% and a net margin of 100.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,659,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

