SHIELD (XSH) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $119,601.91 and approximately $66.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,630.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.04 or 0.07482249 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00273248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.52 or 0.00809600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00100139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012839 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.38 or 0.00470460 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.94 or 0.00396614 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

