ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Up 4.7%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $205.64 and last traded at $204.03. 6,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 435,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.77 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $701,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $445,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,938 shares of company stock valued at $15,536,182 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,441,000 after buying an additional 142,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $168,314,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

