Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $29.23. 320,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,853. The firm has a market cap of $823.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 116,121 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 46,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 45,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

