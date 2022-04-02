Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Rises By 25.4%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,080,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 85,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,082,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $106,947,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

