Short Interest in Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Increases By 28.6%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 466,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.7 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Get Aritzia alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.