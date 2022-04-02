Short Interest in Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Increases By 28.6%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 466,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.7 days.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.
OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $49.33.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
