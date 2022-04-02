Short Interest in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Drops By 20.4%

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.
In other news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE BWXT traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $54.18. 497,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
