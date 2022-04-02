Short Interest in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Drops By 20.4%

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

In other news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,014.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,896 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,964 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,090,000 after acquiring an additional 961,471 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,180,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,421,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $54.18. 497,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

