Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Grows By 28.9%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLLNY opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

CLLNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($73.63) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.