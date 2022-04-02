Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Drops By 20.9%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 6,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,943,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,658. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $109.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.21.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

