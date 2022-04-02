Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Rises By 27.8%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 860,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 615,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CIFR stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,835,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, an industrial-scale Bitcoin mining company, focuses on the development and operation of cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Rye, New York.

