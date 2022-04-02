Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Rises By 32.1%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,200 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 325,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $0.38 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

