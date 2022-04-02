Short Interest in EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Decreases By 22.9%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ENQUF stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.