Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Declines By 19.7%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of FG Financial Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,207. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. FG Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FG Financial Group by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.