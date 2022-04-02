Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Rises By 28.1%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 341,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 38.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of FPF opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

