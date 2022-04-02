Short Interest in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Drops By 16.2%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 189,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Industries in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forward Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the fourth quarter worth $9,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

