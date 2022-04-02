Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Grows By 22.8%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 158,328 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,905 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $27.04 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79.

