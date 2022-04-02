Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Decreases By 19.6%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,988,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 4,961,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 356.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRNNF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. 242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,439. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. Hydro One has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $27.30.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

