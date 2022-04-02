Short Interest in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) Expands By 30.9%

Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.9 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VATE opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. Innovate has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $288.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Innovate alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Innovate by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovate by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,821 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovate by 1,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Innovate during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Innovate during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.