Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Expands By 29.7%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 216,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 28.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 37,289 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFL opened at $10.26 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.