Short Interest in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Declines By 22.9%

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PTMN opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $232.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $25.97.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 2,842.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

