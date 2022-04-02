Short Interest in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Declines By 17.6%

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,700 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 605,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in POSCO by 1,346.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 253.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Get POSCO alerts:

PKX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.73. 221,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,238. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.49. POSCO has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $92.19.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of POSCO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

POSCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.