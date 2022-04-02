Short Interest in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Rises By 24.6%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:RFL traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 339,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,979. Rafael has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rafael by 1,829.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

