Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Expands By 29.0%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.9 days.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $44.01.

STLJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

