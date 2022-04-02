Short Interest in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Drops By 18.8%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 483,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.11 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $68.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. StockNews.com lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

