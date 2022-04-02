Short Interest in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Declines By 16.5%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Talos Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Talos Energy by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 73,173 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Talos Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Talos Energy by 35.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Talos Energy by 36.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TALO opened at $17.05 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TALO. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

