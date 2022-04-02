Short Interest in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Increases By 23.5%

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 6,470,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,410,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,578. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tapestry has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

