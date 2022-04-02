Short Interest in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Grows By 29.3%

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.31.

TRU opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.76. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TransUnion by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,144,000 after buying an additional 106,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,339 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

