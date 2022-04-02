Short Interest in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Expands By 31.6%

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,200 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 753,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

TBI stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueBlue in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 161,577 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 277.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 953,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TrueBlue by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TrueBlue by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 62,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

